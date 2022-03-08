Somerset man sentenced to 18 years in case involving police pursuit

A local man has been given a near-maximum sentence after pleading guilty in January to several felonies connected to a pursuit involving the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office last summer.
Jonathan Toby Whiles, 38, of Somerset, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court last week to a total of 18 years. He had entered an open plea -- meaning he pleaded guilty without a sentencing offer from the prosecution -- to three counts of felony Wanton Endangerment; two counts of felony Criminal Mischief; felony Fleeing or Evading Police; Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Reckless Driving; and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
The charges stem from a July 12, 2021, incident when deputies were dispatched to Morgan Lane in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they encountered Whiles in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Upon being advised there was an active warrant for Whiles' arrest, according to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, the deputies ordered Whiles to turn off his vehicle and step out. He responded by speeding out of the driveway -- sideswiping two sheriff's vehicles and causing over $1,000 in damages to each.
The deputies activated their emergency equipment and began a pursuit traveling down West Ky. 80 during which Whiles began passing vehicles in the double yellow zone, running several vehicles off the road and nearly striking another vehicle head on. In the interest of public safety, the deputies terminated the pursuit.
According to Dalton, the Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Whiles and apprehended him later.
After indictment and having consulted with the Sheriff's Office, the Commonwealth's Attorney announced in open court that there would be no plea offers and that this matter needed to be decided by a Pulaski County Jury. After a few months of court appearances heading toward an April trial date, Whiles entered an open plea of guilty on Thursday to each and every charge.
At the sentencing hearing last Thursday, Dalton filed a memorandum outlining Whiles' seven prior felonies, the facts of this pursuit, and a victim impact statement from the citizen victim in the case. Dalton also played a jail house recording where Whiles discussed the charges with an acquaintance shortly after his arrest.
Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather imposed an 18-year sentence for Whiles' six new felony convictions. By law, Whiles could only receive a maximum of 20 years in prison for these new charges.
Dalton thanked PCSO and the victim in this case for their cooperation.
"Sheriff Speck and I decided together early on that we wanted a jury to decide this matter," the prosecutor said. "We didn't feel comfortable making him an offer with his record and these facts. Although you can never stop a defendant from throwing himself on the mercy of the court with an open plea of guilty, I'm glad he still received a lengthy prison sentence for these offenses."
