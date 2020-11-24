Somerset man sentenced to 34 years in federal child pornography case

A Somerset man who pleaded guilty in federal court back in June to two counts of producing child pornography has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison.
On Thursday, 39-year-old Bradley D. Hall was sentenced to 360 months for the first count and 48 months for the second to be served consecutively for a total of 408 months -- 34 years.
In court documents, Hall admitted that he was the administrator of a Kik messenger group which focused on child exploitation. In September of last year he began a conversation through that group with someone who turned out to be an FBI Online Covert Employee.
To the FBI employee, Hall sent several videos of himself and a minor performing a sexual act. Hall also admitted that he livestreamed a video of himself and a minor engaged in sexual activity.
In exchange for Hall's guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed two other counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.
While serving his sentence, Hall is expected to participate in sex offender treatment and substance abuse treatment as well as mental health programs. Upon his release from federal prison, he will be subject to supervision for another 10 years.
Hall has also been ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution as well as a $200 fine.
In addition to this federal case, Hall has two pending cases in Pulaski Circuit Court. An April 2019 indictment charges him with two counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). Then last February, the local grand jury indicted him on charges of first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under), third-degree Rape, two counts of third-degree Sodomy, first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor (illegal sexual activity under the age of 16), Use of a Minor under 16 in a Sexual Performance and Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, 1st offense).
The charges appear to date back to incidents occurring September 15, 2019 -- around the same time as the incident which resulted in federal charges against Hall.
Hall is currently scheduled by Pulaski Circuit Court for a status hearing in those state cases on January 15. He remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility at press time.
