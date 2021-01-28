Somerset man sentenced to a year for wanton endangerment

A Somerset man was sentenced to a year in prison earlier this month in connection to an October 2018 incident involving children left alone in a car.
Wade Austin Keeney, 40, pleaded guilty on January 4 to two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other counts of Abandonment of a Minor.
A Pulaski County grand jury indicted Keeney on those charges in October 2019 -- nearly a year after Somerset Police officers were dispatched to check on two toddlers left alone inside a Ford Focus parked at Lowes on October 22, 2018. Upon arrival, they found the children in the car's backseat. The vehicle was reportedly locked with the windows cracked.
The officers ultimately made contact with Keeney, who allegedly smelled of alcohol. According to Keeney's arrest citation, the officers also found a pill bottle with Clozapine in his pocket as well as multiple pill bottles inside the vehicle which "were easily accessible for the juveniles to get to them."
Keeney, according to the citation, admitted to driving the vehicle and told officers he left his wife's children in the car while he went into the store.
Keeney was already serving a five-year sentence at the Lee Adjustment Center in Beattyvillle after being convicted in March 2019 of second-degree Burglary. He would have been eligible for parole on April 1 prior to the new year-long sentence.
