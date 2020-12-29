Somerset man sentenced to five years in burglary case

A Somerset man arrested back in July on a burglary job has been sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Corey Reed Hatfield, 40, of East Racetrack Road pleaded guilty to second-degree Burglary on September 14 via the Rocket Docket in connection to an investigation by Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
On the morning of July 11, Deputy Branson Patterson was dispatched to look into a U-Haul van leaving a residence near Dry Branch Road which was suspected to have been involved in a break-in a few days prior.
Deputy Patterson observed a vehicle matching that description on Ogden Street and was able to stop it on US 27. The driver was identified as Hatfield, who had rented the U-Hall on July 9. During his investigation, Dep. Patterson was able to identify stolen property from the previous burglary and Hatfield was arrested. The items were returned to the property owner.
Hatfield's formal sentencing was delayed a few times but on December 18, he was sentenced to five years in prison.
At press time, he remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
