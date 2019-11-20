Somerset man sentenced to 66 months in prison

A Somerset man has been sentenced to 66 months (five years, six months) in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
Abraham I. Akin, 35, listed as being a resident of Denham Street, pleaded guilty to the federal charge in July.
As part of the agreement, the court dismissed three counts of selling, distributing or dispensing heroin.
Upon release from prison, Akin must be on supervision for five years.
In his agreement, Akin admitted to developing access to a heroin supplier in Dayton, Ohio, regularly obtaining the drug, then selling it within Pulaski County.
Court documents show that on December 13 and 18 of 2017, law enforcement used a confidential informant to buy a substance from Akin. Lab results showed that the substance contained heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
A substance bought during a third purchase from Akin proved to contain fentanyl according to lab results.
Akin also admitted to bringing his supplier from Ohio into Pulaski, knowing that the supplier intended to distribute heroin to other co-conspirators. Akin allowed one of the co-conspirators to live with him in exchange for heroin.
Akin's case is linked in court documents to that of Cincinnati resident Stephen Ushery who was sentenced in October to 10 years in federal prison as part of the conspiracy.
As of Tuesday, Akin remained housed at the Laurel County Correctional Facility.
