Somerset man sentenced to one year for drug possession

A Somerset man whose initial plea deal was rejected last July will serve one year for drug possession.
Shawn Leroy Adcock, 47, appeared before Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp on Monday -- having pleaded guilty last month to one count of first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
In exchange for Adcock's guilty plea, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery amended the charge down from first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine, 1st offense, enhanced) and agreed to dismiss two counts of fourth-degree Controlled Substance Endangerment to a Child.
Back in July, Adcock was expecting to be sentenced to five years' probation after pleading guilty the month prior to the original charges.
Those charges were in connection to a March 2018 incident when Adcock reportedly overdosed and acknowledged using meth. At the scene, where two children were present, authorities also recovered several guns and two .45-calibre magazines as well as syringes.
Adcock's fianceé -- 41-year-old Deanna West -- was also indicted and had already been awarded a three-year pre-trial diversion for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth) and fourth-degree Controlled Substance Endangerment to a Child.
In Adcock's case, however, Judge Tapp took issue in July with the results of a PSI (pre-sentence investigation) report that revealed the defendant's criminal history included seven prior felony convictions -- two of which were for sex offenses. The judge ultimately decided he could not accept the plea agreement as presented.
Montgomery and defense attorney Dan Thompson re-entered negotiations that ultimately resulted in Adcock pleading guilty to meth possession, a felony carrying a potential penalty of one to three years in prison.
Prior to Monday's final sentencing, Thompson had filed a six-page memorandum on November 13 pushing for Adcock to be allowed SMART (Supervision, Monitoring, Accountability, Responsibility, Treatment) probation -- which combines drug testing with a high level of supervision and the imposition of immediate and graduated sanctions for high-risk defendants.
In that memorandum, Thompson explained that Adcock's sexually-related offenses involved in one instance, an 18-year-old Adcock dating a 14-year-old girl and the other a party which involved alcohol which the 16-year-old victim was also drinking. His other convictions involve forgery and drug possession.
"The Defendant would draw the Court's attention to the fact that Shawn has never been on probation and he has not had any significant charges since 2004," Thompson wrote. "Shawn was young, lacked a good support system and was never given a chance to have probation."
In regard to the March 2018 incident, according to the memorandum, the children were in another room sleeping and never near the drugs involved until after first responders arrived. The guns and ammunition found at the scene belonged to homeowner Don Withers, West's father, and were kept in a gun safe. Thompson wrote that the drugs and weapons were moved to a bed by officers searching the home.
"[T]he evidence of his current social and family setting, success in Family Court, employment, 16 passed drug test[s], and disputed facts in the PSI all outweigh the need for incarceration," Thompson concluded.
Adcock was ultimately sentenced to one year, and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
