Somerset man sentenced to three years for child sexual abuse

A local man accused of assaulting a child back in December 2018 has been sentenced to three years in jail.
J.T. Weaver, 44, of Somerset, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree Sexual Abuse, amended down from first-degree Rape (victim under 12).
The Pulaski County Grand Jury returned the indictment last May following the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigation into an incident reported to have occurred on Christmas Eve 2018.
In exchange for Weaver's guilty plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman recommended a three-year sentence. Pulaski Circuit Judge Jerry Cox imposed sentence on April 17.
Upon release, Weaver will be required to register as a sex offender. Though his full sentence would be completed on May 18, 2022, online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) indicate that he becomes eligible for parole this July 1.
Weaver remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
