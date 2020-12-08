Somerset man sentenced to two years in child abuse case

A Somerset man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a charge involving child abuse.
Harry Arthur Smalley Jr., 45, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree Criminal Abuse and was sentenced Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court.
In exchange for Smalley's guilty plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton amended the charge down from first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under) -- for which the Pulaski County Grant Jury had indicted him last March. Dalton explained that first-degree indicates an intentional act while second-degree indicates a wanton act.
The charge stemmed from an incident involving corporal punishment which occurred on October 18, 2019. The incident was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
With the plea agreement, Smalley avoids a trial, which had been scheduled for January 11 but undoubtedly would have been delayed due to the latest coronavirus restrictions.
At press time, Smalley remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
