Somerset man serving 20 years for murder pardoned by Gov. Bevin

A Pulaski County man serving 20 years for murder is among more than 400 individuals who were pardoned by Matt Bevin during his last days as Kentucky's governor.
Brett Dustin Whittaker, 36, of Somerset, was sentenced in Lincoln County to 20 years back in 2011 after pleading guilty to two counts of wanton murder back in 2011 for the July 2010 deaths of a Berea pastor and his wife.
The fatal incident happened on July 9, 2010 on U.S. 27 in Lincoln County.
According to police reports, Whittaker was operating his pickup truck while intoxicated. The truck crossed the center line while south bound, colliding head-on with John and Lavanda Rowland's Toyota Corolla. The husband and wife were in the area to assist in building a church.
The Rowlands were pronounced dead on the scene that night, and police allegedly found containers of alcohol in Whittaker's vehicle at the scene.
Whittaker was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Whittaker was on probation at the time of the accident in connection with a 2006 guilty plea to second-degree assault in Madison County. He saw that probation revoked upon his August 2010 arrest for the wanton murder charges.
Since the charges were violent in nature, Whittaker was to have serve 85 percent of that sentence -- or 17 years -- before he'd become eligible for parole. The sentence was also run consecutive to his current seven-year sentence he's serving for the Madison County assault charge.
In an executive order dated December 6 (last Friday), Bevin wrote while no sentence can fully atone for the taking of an innocent life, Whittaker has transformed his life "spiritually, emotionally and psychologically " over the last nine years.
"In this regard, he embodies the best of what society would hope for prison to do for an inmate" then-Gov. Bevin wrote of Whittaker. "He is a new man ready to return to his community."
Bevin continued that "no lives would be made better and some" -- particularly Whittaker's and his children's -- "will undoubtedly be made worse" if he were to be released in his 40s rather than 30s. Thus, the governor commuted the remainder of Whittaker's sentence to time served and simultaneously granted him a "full and unconditional pardon." Whittaker has since been released from the Kentucky State Penitentiary.
Eddy Montgomery, Commonwealth's Attorney for Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties, questioned whether the pardon makes the lives of the Rowlands' two surviving children better given they were given no advance notice of Whittaker's release.
"I'm shocked about it," Montgomery said, "and very disgusted that they didn't take the time to call the family of the victims."
The prosecutor himself learned about the pardon through press, adding he doesn't know if Whittaker has returned to Pulaski County.
"This was a tragic case," Montgomery continued. "This was a guy who got shock-probated on a Class C felony and wasn't even supposed to be drinking at the time this wreck happened.…He hit them head on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.