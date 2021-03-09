A Somerset man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a foot pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Dustin A. Girdler, 36, was arrested on two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot) and first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges stem from an incident that began at approximately 2:04 p.m. Sunday when Dep. Trent Massey was conducting routine patrol and spotted a maroon Ford Fusion "operating in an unsafe manner." Dep. Massey stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Dearl Whitaker Lane and South Main Street and was assisted by Dep. Kyle Edwards.
The deputies, according to the sheriff's release, approached the front of the vehicle and ordered the driver -- later identified as Girdler -- to step out of the vehicle. Girdler, the sheriff said, instead grabbed the gear shift, putting the vehicle in gear. Deputies attempted to reach in the vehicle and stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle started rolling, nearly dragging the deputies with it.
Dep. Massey ordered the driver to stop the vehicle, and Girdler complied. But as he was exiting as ordered, according to the sheriff's release, Girdler ran from the scene through yards on South Main Street. Dep. Massey pursued on foot and was ultimately able to take Girdler into custody by deploying his taser.
Once arrested, according to the sheriff's release, Girdler admitted to having drugs inside the vehicle. Sheriff Speck reported that deputies found suspected methamphetamine during their search of the car.
After arrest, Girdler was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, where he was treated and cleared to be transported to jail. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained at press time.
On Monday, Girdler pleaded not guilty to the charges during arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on March 17 for a preliminary hearing.
The case remains under investigation by Dep. Massey and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
