Somerset man that forced police standoff imprisoned on gun charge

A Somerset man who made headlines last July after barricading inside his Monticello Street home has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Bret Lee Copple, 44, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court last Thursday according to Commonwealth's Attorney David L. Dalton. Dalton said the charge stemmed from a June 25 shooting that was investigated by the Somerset Police Department.
Though SPD ultimately determined that Copple shot the individual in self defense, as someone convicted of multiple prior felonies, Copple violated the law when he acquired the gun over a month before the shooting. Furthermore, Dalton said, Copple caused a July 13 standoff with law enforcement as officers investigated the shooting.
When Somerset Police attempted to serve him with two probation violation warrants at his home around 10:45 a.m. that morning, Copple refused to communicate.
Officers had to establish a secure perimeter around the residence -- blocking several access points to that area of Monticello Street.
After obtaining and administering the second search warrant, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Copple was located inside a closet within the residence by Sgt. Derek Flynn and SPD detectives. Officer Elgin Pettus served the arrest warrants and Copple was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident.
That incident led to the revocation of Copple's probation, which he'd been sentenced to last December for Assault Under Extreme Emotional Disturbance. In September, Copple was sentenced to five years on the assault charge. Dalton noted that the eight-year sentence will run consecutive.
At press time, Copple is lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.