Somerset man wins first KBC summer giveaway car

Jeremy Tuel of Somerset is the lucky winner of the first of two cars Kentucky Blood Center is giving away in its Summer Double Feature promotion. Tuel was presented with his prize, a 2021 Toyota C-HR, at KBC's Beaumont headquarters Friday.
Tuel is a longtime blood donor who works for the county clerk's office in Somerset. He often gives at a mobile blood drive at his office, but routinely visits the Somerset donor center to donate as well. His winning registration occurred on June 8 at the Pulaski County Employees blood drive.
Summer is a difficult time for the blood center typically, and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide blood shortage made summer donations even more important this year. That's why KBC decided to give away not one, but two, Toyota vehicles. The first entry period began May 24 and ran through July 4. All donors age 18 and older at time of donation were entered to win the C-HR. Donors can donate again this summer (July 5-September 11) to be entered to win the second car - a 2021 all-wheel drive Toyota Camry. The first drawing consisted of more than 9,500 entries.
Tuel was surprised to receive the call from KBC shortly after the Fourth of July.
"When I received the call from KBC I was a little in shock at first, but then after it all sank in I was grateful and excited," said Tuel.
Tuel's motivation for giving blood is extremely personal.
"My wife had to have a blood transfusion several years ago and I realized then how important it is to donate."
To find out more about KBC or to make your appointment to donate and be entered to win the 2021 Toyota Camry, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775-2522.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.