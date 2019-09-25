Two Somerset men are in the Pulaski County Detention Center on drug-trafficking charges after a Sunday night traffic stop.
David Shane Upchurch, 51, and Jamie Dean Oakes, 38, were both charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2nd offense, two or more grams of methamphetamine). Upchurch is also facing separate charges related to a parole board warrant and Reckless Driving, while Oakes was separately charged with Public Intoxication and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by District 5 Constable Mike Wallace and Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas around 9:16 p.m. Sunday. According to Constable Wallace, the officers stopped a Ford SUV coming through Burnside on suspicion of DUI (driving under the influence).
The constable reported that he deployed his K-9 partner Rowdy, through which the officers recovered over 30 grams of crystal meth hidden between the pages of the vehicle's manual. Both Upchurch and Oakes were lodged into PCDC.
The men pleaded not guilty to all charges during arraignment on Monday. They are both scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on October 2 for preliminary hearings.
