Two Somerset men are each facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Pulaski Circuit Court Thursday to a number of separate cases, according to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton.
Devin James Meece, 21, of Somerset, entered a guilty plea to all felony offenses, as charged, across eight separate indictments for a crime spree that began in July of 2020 and continued until early November. Meece's crimes consisted of multiple thefts and acts of criminal mischief across Somerset and Pulaski County, and one indictment for drug trafficking.
Meece's acts included the theft of van from Dal-RS last August; lumber stolen from a barn in Nancy in summer 2020; a stolen Amazon package on North Vine Street last November; a golf cart from Alton Blakley last October; damage and theft of property from Cumberland Car Wash in October 2020; and theft from a vehicle in Bronston in October 2020.
With his plea of guilty to a variety of charges, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jake Johnson stated he would recommend 10 years in prison to serve. Meece has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center since November 6, 2020. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Somerset Police Department were involved in the investigations leading to these convictions.
The other defendant is Brandon C. Mayfield, 32, of Somerset. Dalton reported that Mayfield entered a guilty plea to felony drug trafficking charges across four indictments. Mayfield pled to three counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, greater than two grams; one count of felony trafficking in Fentanyl, and one count of felony trafficking in less than 20 dosage units of Buprenorphine.
Johnson recommended a sentence of 10 years imprisonment as a result of Mayfield's plea on the charges. If sentenced as recommended, Mayfield would be required to serve a mandatory five years, or 50% of this recommended sentence, before becoming eligible for parole due to his conviction for fentanyl trafficking. These sentences would run consecutive to a five-year sentence that Mayfield is already serving, for a total of 15 years in prison. These convictions were the result of investigations by both the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Somerset Police Department.
Dalton stated that Johnson, who serves as First Assistant, did an outstanding job prosecuting these two individuals.
"The Covid-19 protocols caused a lot of cases to be logjammed," Dalton said. "Jake did a great job sorting out all these charges and prosecuting these crime sprees."
The commonwealth's attorney also praised the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Somerset Police Department for their thorough investigations.
