The Somerset Police Department congratulates six new officers on their graduation from Basic Training at The Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond.
A ceremony was held Friday morning in the Somerset City Council Chambers for the new police officers. In front of family and their fellow Somerset Police Officers, Josh Sims, Trenton Clark, Debra Necessary, Taylor Cundiff, Jackson Calder and Chandler Gover were administered the "Oath of Office" by the Pulaski District Judge Kathryn Slone.
SPD Chief William Hunt spoke to the new officers and their families, reflecting on the department's pillars of faith, honor and protect -- mentioning how each of the officers will now represent these pillars in their service to the City of Somerset.
The newly sworn officers graduated the Police Academy on March 18, along with 30 other police officers representing agencies from across the state.
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs' deputies, university police, and airport police throughout the state.
"Congratulations to these 36 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training," said Governor Andy Beshear. "We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the Commonwealth."
The graduates of Class 514 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes, and tactical responses to crisis situations.
At the completion of basic training many of the officers received awards or were recognized for their efforts while attending the police academy.
Officer Josh Sims was recognized for "Outstanding Performance in Physical Fitness", the highest award given for fitness among his entire class.
Along with Sims, Officers Trenton Clark, Jackson Calder, and Chandler Gover received the "Fit for Duty" award -- recognizing their high level of dedication and fitness in the Physical Training portion of their time in the academy.
Officers Clark and Sims were also selected to serve as squad leaders for Class 514. Squad Leaders are responsible for the members of their respective squads to ensure each of the officers assigned to them maintain fitness, remain focused on studies and overall accountability for those officers within their squad.
Also, in attendance for the swearing-in was Mayor Alan Keck who spoke briefly, welcoming the new officers while mentioning the unique situation they were in because of COVID-19 closures and restrictions. The six were hired in December 2019, then scheduled to begin their basic training in March 2020. Coronavirus shutdowns delayed the start date for basic training to September 27. While the then-recruits waited to begin their academy training, they stayed busy with in-house training and fulfilled many services for the city and police department. Mayor Keck used this time to help the young officers grow by giving them books to read then reflect on. The books covered topics such as service, leadership, and other pillars of character. The mayor asked each officer to provide their thoughts and takeaways from each book after reading them.
The new officers will now be assigned to a Somerset Police Department Field Training Officer and begin a 14-week Field Training Program here in Somerset. The Field Training program is a process in which new officers receive on the job training responding to calls for service and completing reports under the watchful eye of veteran officers who are certified to train new officers.
