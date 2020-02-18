It's only the second month of a new decade and scammers only appear to be getting bolder, according to Somerset Police.
"The Somerset Police Department gets calls almost daily reporting some type of fishy phone call or email someone received claiming they owed money for fines or needing to pay off a bill to continue getting their social security," SPD Captain Mike Correll stated. "You name it, we've seen it all and more are coming."
SPD recommends that anyone feeling that they have encountered a scam or have been a victim of a scam to contact the Better Business Bureau (BBB) through the following link: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam. An estimated 50,559 scams were reported to the nonprofit organization in 2018. They have a "scam tracker" which shows what scams are most common both locally and nationwide.
According to SPD, reporting scams to the BBB not only aids investigators who use information from the organization in their investigations but also may save someone from becoming the victim of a scam. The top 5 scams nationwide, according to BBB, are:
Employment: Typically, these scenarios play out as a recruiter looking to hire someone and gains their personal information or offers a job yet requires the victim to make clothing or equipment purchases prior to starting their non-existent job.Online Purchase: These are very common; the victim makes a purchase and never receives the item or sells an item and delivers the goods without getting compensated or receives a bad check.Fake Check/Money Orders: A check is sent to the victim with an "accidental" over-payment. The victim cashes the check then wires the over-payment back to the sender and later the check is determined by the bank to be fake and the victim is then stuck with refunding the bank in addition to what they wired the scammer.Home Improvement: Often these are door-to-door solicitors who offer terrific deals and require money up front and never do or complete the work. The other method is the work is done, however it's shoddy or the prices increase once the project has begun.Advance Fee Loans: A "guaranteed" loan is offered with up-front fees or charges. The victim ends up without a loan and is out the upfront expenses charged."Locally we've seen the aforementioned and more," Capt. Correll stated.
The captain described calls about warranty expirations or extensions, which seem to be coming from a local number, or claim to be from local law enforcement. The scammer either extracts personal information from you or records your voice saying "yes" and other phrases in which they will then either bill you for services or apply for credit/make purchases in your name and use the recording of your voice to claim you agreed.
"I can assure you we will not call before we come to put you in jail," Capt. Correll said of the phone scams that purport you have outstanding warrants or fines which can be taken care of over the phone or through wire transfer.
Other scams, he said, tug on the heartstrings -- claiming to benefit a church or charity. Some of the newer ones vilely claim you have loved one either in the hospital or in jail.
"Some have become creative with the loved one in the hospital trick," Capt. Correll stated, "texting you stating you have a loved one in the local hospital, contact us at this link for more information. The link is malware designed to download a virus or software which gains any and all data from your phone or tracks any financial information you use over your smartphone.
It's not just through our phones that we are susceptible; email remains a hotbed for phishing and other cybercrimes.
A primary way of using email to get to your information are pre-existing contracts and our desire to make life easier as consumers. Netflix, iTunes, Amazon and many others often use a one-button way of completing online purchases. Most of the time, the scammer probably doesn't know if you have an account or even if you've recently ordered anything when they send an email stating there is something wrong with your subscription/order and then provide another fake link where the scammer can download all your information.
"The scammers in every case are just playing the odds using popular companies," Capt. Correll stated, explaining that Amazon has over 103 million Amazon Prime customers in the US alone. "That's over a third of the country with Prime accounts. Out of that third, it's estimated a third will make a purchase through Amazon Prime every 2 weeks. So, you can quickly see how easy it would be for scammers to send out a bunch of fake emails resulting in many victims responding by clicking the link."
Correll noted that common scams seen in the Somerset area often involving the scammer impersonating a branch or office of government -- local law enforcement as mentioned before, the Internal Revenue Service or Social Security Administration.
"One of the most common recent scams we've seen in our area is a phone call or email telling the victim their social security is going to be suspended if they don't respond immediately," Capt. Correll stated. "This can be scary for those drawing social security and are living on a fixed income where interruption in receiving their funds could be devastating. Often in these scams the scammer will call the victim; however the rise in smartphones has resulted in the scam being carried out via text. Like email, the victim receives a text asking them to either call a number or follow a fake link. Both are simply more ways of getting your personal information."
The captain went on to say that romance scams are also on the rise both locally and nationally -- coming in as the sixth most common in the U.S. by 2018, with the riskiest age demographic between 55 and 65 years. In most cases, the scammer develops a long-term relationship with the victim online, or even over the phone, until suddenly the scammer runs into financial problems and asks the victim to help.
"What starts out as a simple help with rent one month then is a broken-down car or some other catastrophe the next month," Correll stated. "Like with charities and the sick loved one it comes down to preying on emotion."
Social Media continues to top the lists of attempted scams, many of which are quick hits and are used mostly to gain enough information to steal your identity. How often have you seen this post or one similar?
"How many will play this game with me?"
1st car
1st pet
1st school
Or
Brand of 1st car
Name of 1st pet
Location of 1st school.
These are often the answers associated with security questions to reset passwords or the passwords themselves. The creator of the original posts can encrypt and follow them to gather your personal information.
There's no doubt that technology has changed scamming demographics.
"Where we used to think only the elderly were being targeted or only certain areas, now we can say firmly that everyone is targeted," Capt. Correll stated. "Scammers are often part of a much larger more elaborate network than in previous years. So, no one is safe from them."
According to SPD, young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are actually most susceptible to being scammed now as opposed to a decade ago when seniors 65 and older were most likely to fall victim. That's because younger people more often use online banking, have online profiles and internet-based entertainment. However, the 65+ category is getting hit for much larger amounts of money.
"In any of these scams, the goal is to gather as much information about you as possible," Capt. Correll stated. "With that being the case, the less you share online the better off you will be."
SPD recommends contacting companies directly outside of any emails or texts you may receive as well as changing passwords often and shredding documents with personal information. Unfortunately, according to Correll, little can be done to combat these scams locally.
"We see so much frustration when dealing with a victim of a scam because there isn't much the Somerset Police Department, Pulaski Sheriff's Office or other local agencies can do to track these criminals," the captain said.
Still he urged victims to have patience with the officer taking their reports, as they will be filed to be tracked by the United States Department of Justice. In the past three years, the federal agency has charged 453 individuals with crimes related to financial wire scams involving the loss of over $200 million dollars. All these cases involve defendants from multiple countries outside of the U.S.
Capt. Correll added that reporting scams directly to the Better Business Bureau also helps the USDOJ look for trends and analytics that connect scammers in order to track and prosecute them. Check in at BBB.org from time to time, using the scam tracker to know the scams reported in your area.
Some other tips the BBB offers are:
Never send money to anyone you have not met face to face.Unless you asked for an email or text, do not respond to it directly or click any links or attachments.Scammers make a living by faking seals, logos and other details. Links, emails and caller ID can be faked. Don't believe everything you see.When making online purchases, look for the "secure site" logo or the URL "https" the final "S" stands for secure. There should also be a small lock icon on the address bar. It's safest to use the BBB to confirm the business is legit.Never share personally identifiable information with anyone you did not directly contact. If it's unsolicited, it stands a good chance of being fake.Do not give in to pressure. Most of the scam emails require you to act now!Use secure and traceable transaction when making financial transactions.When possible, only use trusted companies with proper identification, insurance and licensing.Be cautious when using social media. We cannot stress this one enough. Most scammers get your information through your own social media.Always use extreme caution with any online entity. If it doesn't look right, then it probably isn't.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.