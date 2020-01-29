Somerset Police Officer Bolin is new SRO at Hopkins Elementary

Each school in the Somerset Independent School system now has a full time Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned specifically to that school.
On Monday, Officer Billy Bolin of the Somerset Police Department began his first week as an SRO. If that name sounds familiar to you, it should. Bolin has been involved with the Somerset Police Department since he was 14, as a Police Explorer. Bolin has also been a lifelong Briar Jumper, having graduated from Somerset High School in 1998.
"I went to Hopkins. I remember telling my Kindergarten teacher I was going to be a police officer someday. I fulfilled that dream and have found a way to give back by serving as an SRO at Hopkins," Bolin said.
Beginning his 18th year at SPD, Bolin brings a great deal of experience and training to the schools.
Officer Bolin serves as an instructor at the SPD and has served in many roles,: Field Training Officer, Detective, Emergency Response Team, and patrol supervisor.
"Our children's safety is of utmost importance. In our search for an SRO, it was crucial to bring in someone who could take on the role with vigor and heart. A good SRO creates an environment where kids feel safe, resulting in a more conducive atmosphere to learning," said SPD Chief William Hunt.
Officer Bolin's wealth of experience will add a great deal to the existing School Resource Officer program. The SPD has maintained an SRO in the Somerset School System for two decades. SPD, early on through COPS grants, became one of the first full time SRO programs in Kentucky. This added position represents a commitment to continue doing all we can to create an environment where our children feel safe as well as staff members.
With an SRO at each school it also develops and maintains a healthy relationship between the kids and law enforcement. When the kids leave Hopkins, they get to meet Officer Pete Langdon at Meece Middle School. After Meece, the kids move on to high school where they will meet our longest serving School Resource Officer, Jordan Hoseclaw.
Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively said, "We are very happy have Officer Bolin as a School Resource Officer at Hopkins Elementary School. The presence of an SRO at the elementary level will provide students an additional level of security as well as opportunities for positive interactions with law enforcement at an early age. The ability to staff all Somerset Schools with a full time SRO would not be possible without the unwavering support of Mayor Keck, the Somerset City Council, Chief Hunt, and the Somerset Police Department. Student safety is a top priority and we are truly thankful to have a City that is also dedicated to keeping our students safe."
