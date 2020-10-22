Somerset-Pulaski Clean Sweep continues through Friday

The Somerset-Pulaski Clean Sweep kicked off Monday after being delayed from the spring due to COVID-19.
As part of the traditional Clean Sweep, several local businesses and organizations picked up litter along local roadways Tuesday.
In a new component, local students have until Friday if they want to participate in the Triple Bag Challenge. Participants have the opportunity to win prizes -- including an Xbox, gift cards, gas cards, and two passes to SomerSplash Waterpark -- for collecting three or more bags of trash during the week.
To participate, students must first register with Eastern KY PRIDE, then post before and after photos of their cleanup efforts to Facebook and/or Instagram using #spctriplesweep (parents can post for students who do not have social media access). Winners will be chosen at random.
For more information, call Eastern Kentucky PRIDE at 677-6150 or email pride@centertech.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.