Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees this weekend

This weekend, Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with participating Best Friends Animal Society network partners to surprise new pet owners by helping to pick up adoption fees.
That includes Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, where adoption fees will be reduced to $70 for cats and kittens, $125 for puppies (6 months old or less) and $95 for dogs (older than 6 months old). All Adoptions include: spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip. Adopters must be approved prior to picking up your new family member!
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society in Somerset, KY is open to public on Saturday, May 21 from 12 noon until 4 p.m., or by appointment only. Call 606-451-2367 or email info@bhumane.org.
Available pets can be previewed at https://bhumane.org/adoptable-pets. Each pet has an "apply to adopt" button below their description, or you can apply here: https://bhumane.org/adoption-application.
This partnership to help S-PCHS offer reduced adoption fees as part of this special Pet Adoption Weekend is exciting for many of our overlooked foster animals; those which are older or very shy critters, or larger energetic dogs. The puppies, the small and fluffy have queues waiting to adopt them, but some of the others can wait a very long time. It is our hope this event will afford many of these wonderful animals to find their homes.
For every pet Bounty helps get adopted, it can save two lives: the pet who goes home and the one who now has space to come to the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society.
That's why this promotion could not have come at a better time, according to Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.
"May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country," Castle stated. "The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren't adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk. That's why we're grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue."
Bounty was happy to assist.
"As every pet parent knows, pet messes are no ordinary messes, which is why you shouldn't use an ordinary paper towel." says Janette Yauch, Vice President, Bounty. "We are honored to join Best Friends Animal Society to help save the lives of pets while helping pet parents everywhere."
