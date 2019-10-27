Alzheimer's Disease is a dreaded illness that has the potential to rob us or our loved ones of our very essence.
It can wipe clear the very memories that make us unique.
Earlier this month, Pulaski County held its first Walk to End Alzheimer's and it was clear that our community is dedicated to battling this dreaded disease.
The goal for the walk was to raise $50,000 that would be used used towards research, educational awareness and a 24-hour hotline to help both patients and caregivers.
Alzheimer's has touched many of us. State Sen. Rick Girdler lost his mother to the disease and talked to the crowd about his experience.
"My dad passed away shortly thereafter, because he was the caregiver and it wore him out," Girdler said. "...It's hard to watch your loved one die in front of you and not know you. So, I pray for the day we have a cure for this. And it takes people like you to come out and fight it."
Before the walk ended -- on a chilly 45-degree morning -- the event had already raised $64,000, with donations being accepted through the end of the year.
Moriah Perry, the Walk chair and organizer, said it was clear Somerset was ready for such an event. Prior to this month's event, the closest Walk to End Alzheimer's took place in Berea.
"I would like to thank the Alzheimer's Association for taking a chance on Somerset," Perry said. "I do believe we've shown up."
Indeed, Pulaski countians answered the bell. And if this month's event was any indication, we are in it for the long haul.
