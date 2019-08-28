Somerset school board approves tax increase

The Somerset Independent School Board of Education approved a proposed tax increase during a special called meeting held Tuesday morning.
Somerset rates will be increasing about two cents per $100 of assessed value of property.
That means the new rate will be 79.2 cents, compared to the fiscal year 2019's rate of 77.1.
Superintendent Kyle Lively said that means a 2.1 percent increase, or an extra $21 per $100,000 of owned property.
That increase means the district expects to produce $5,647,274.80. This is projected to be $282,314.29 more than last year.
The extra funds generated are expected to go to the following areas: $187,179.29 to instruction; $85,494 to transportation; and $9,641.00 to maintenance.
Lively confirmed that three residents attended the tax hearing held before the vote.
Lively also confirmed that renovations on the school's pools are on schedule to be completed by October 15.
"Everything is going well at this time," he said.
Renovations to the pools, located inside the Alumni and Aquatic Center (the former SomerFit building) will include the lap pool and the heated therapy pool as well as replacing two HVAC units. The indoor Jacuzzi and outdoor pools are not included and have been filled in.
The pools were one half of a funded project, with the other half of the funds going toward the AstroTurfing of the football field.
That part of the project has been completed, with the first game played on the new surface having taken place last Friday.
Both projects cost an estimated $2.5 million, with $1.8 million of that funded though the sale of bonds that will be repaid over six years.
