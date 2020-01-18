Somerset school board unveils 2020-21 calendar, receives honors from city

School calendars, board member appreciations, student contracts and more made up the first meeting of 2020 for the Somerset Independent School Board.
The board approved both the 2020-2021 school calendar and the 2020 board meeting calendar.
The first day of the school year will be August 5, 2020.
Fall Break will be from October 5 through 9, while Christmas Break will be from December 21 through January 1.
Spring break for next school year will be April 5 through 9, 2021. The projected final day will be May 18, barring any unforeseen school closings due to snow-days or other events.
While the current schedule shows school being out on February 15, March 12 and March 15, 2021, those days can be used as make-up days if needed.
The 2020 board meeting calendar will remain the same as in years past: Board meetings will take place each month on the second Tuesday, except for the months of April and October, where they take place on the third Thursday due to Spring Break and Fall Break, respectively.
Part of Tuesday's meeting was dedicated to showing appreciation for the district's board members: Chair Michael Hail, vice chair Scott Gulock, Elaine Wilson, Lenora DeBoard and Jacob Grabeel.
January is National School Board Appreciation Month, and Superintendent Kyle Lively paid tribute to Somerset's board by reading a quote: Leadership is service to others.
"They truly serve others in what they do. They're here a couple times a month. Aside from that, they field comments and concerns on a daily basis, and they do that without taking a cent from the school system. They truly do it because they want to do what's best for this school system, and more importantly, what's best for the students of Somerset Independent Schools," Lively said.
Kathy Townsend of the city of Somerset presented certificates of appreciation and read out a proclamation from Mayor Alan Keck.
The proclamation read, in part, "These board members are serving our community with integrity, honor and a commitment to our children's futures."
Townsend offered her own, personal account of the school board, as her father Jeff Perkins was a board member for several years.
"I just want to say that Somerset Independent Schools are some of the best schools in the country," Townsend said.
Among items of business approved by the board was the annual approval of nonresident contracts with the Pulaski County School System.
Somerset's board approved two versions of the contract, one with an "any and all" reciprocation and one which is similar to the contract that has been approved for the last few years.
That contract allows only for those students who currently are attending the school system outside of their district of residence at the close of this school year, plus their siblings.
Somerset offers both contracts in an effort to foster a free exchange of students between the districts.
Both versions will be submitted to Pulaski County Schools.
Somerset's board also approved a one-year extension to Superintendent Lively's contract, keeping him contracted until 2024.
