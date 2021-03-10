Somerset Schools sets 2021-2022 school calendar

Somerset Independent Schools approved on Tuesday the calendar for the upcoming school year – giving families a head start on planing for the next several months.
The first day for the 2021-2022 school year is August 11, with the last day scheduled for May 20, 2022.
Fall Break will be October 4th through the 8th.
Christmas vacation begins December 20, and students will not have to go back to school until January 3.
Spring Break is scheduled for April 4th through 8th.
Various professional development days for teachers are scheduled throughout the year, with several of those – February 21 and March 18, for example – designated as possible school make-up days should classes be canceled anytime before then.
The total number of instructional days is 175.
Superintendent Kyle Lively said the calendar’s breaks should align with the breaks of surrounding school districts.
“It does put the last day of school on Friday, graduation on that Friday if we don’t miss any [days], and if we do, we’ll be in a Memorial Day weekend graduation,” Lively said.
“Don’t make any plans,” Lively joked.
Memorial Day traditionally falls on the last Monday in May, which for 2022 would be May 30.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved several changes orders on ongoing renovations, including that of installing new playground equipment at Hopkins Elementary.
Other orders were to begin the process of closing out the renovations at the Alumni and Aquatic Center, and to close out the projects that saw the Somerset High School, the Clara Marrow Soccer Field and the HVAC unit at Hopkins Elementary renovated.
The board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the University of the Cumberlands, which allows the university’s education students take student teaching and observation hours within the Somerset District’s classrooms.
