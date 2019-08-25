SOMERSET SERVICE

"That was a surreal experience."
Michael Keck has been many things in his time. Businessman, high school football player, political candidate, Jiu-Jitsu competitor, member of several state boards, brother to Somerset's mayor.
Now he can say he's provided security for the President of the United States of America.
Like Keck said -- surreal.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump arrived in Louisville, partially to stump for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a fellow Republican who is running for re-election this November against Democrat Andy Beshear. The fundraiser for Bevin was held at the Seelbach Hotel. Trump also spoke at the AMVETS National Convention at the Galt House Hotel.
Keck said that he's known Bevin's Operations Director, John Hodgson, for some time, dating back to Keck's own bid for the State Senate. That connection made for a surprise invitation earlier in the week.
"He gave me a call and said, 'Do you want to put your powerlifting and Jiu-Jitsu to use for the Commonwealth and the president?'" recalled Keck. "I said, 'Sure, what do you have in mind?'"
What was needed was "interior security," to monitor the crowd for the Trump-Bevin event and "take care of any problems," noted Keck.
"Our main focus was on controlling any disturbances in the crowd should they have arisen and make sure the people causing disturbances were escorted out immediately," said Keck, describing a "disturbance" as "any kind of outburst There was pretty much a zero tolerance policy once you were in that room."
With two figures as beloved by their supporters and reviled by their detractors as Trump and Bevin, there was definitely the potential for such disturbances, and Keck noted that there was a designated protest area outside the hotel.
Hodgson asked Keck about bringing a "wingman" similar to him, and Keck suggested fellow Somerset High School alum Saxon Koger, whom Keck noted has also been involved in powerlifting and martial arts in recent years. The two would join retired Kentucky State Police trooper Bobby Day and off-duty Louisville Metro Police officer Scott Ratliff on this special interior security team, necessary because, according to Keck, the Secret Service personnel that were present were primarily focused on the president's safety.
Certainly, Keck has the physical skills necessary for the job. The vice-president of the Five Talents Financial Group has been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for over six years, with a three-stripe blue belt rank. He's also trained in Krav Maga, a close-combat system developed by the Israeli military, and is ready to test for Level 4 (out of six levels) in that, he said.
So does that make Keck a dangerous man?
"You could say that," chuckled Keck. However, he added that he admired the phrase used by former President Theodore Roosevelt to describe his foreign policy: "Speak softly, and carry a big stick."
Noted Keck, "I believe that you should treat everybody with love and respect, but if push comes to shove and you need to use violence, you prepare. That's my M.O. My heart's about love and harmony and peace, but I would rather have the skill set and never need it than to find myself in a situation where I did need it and didn't have it."
So Keck and Koger were off to Louisville, and much had to be done before they could get to work. That includes submitting all sorts of information for screening -- drivers license numbers, social security numbers, date-of-birth -- and three different briefings with the Secret Service after arriving in Louisville at 11 a.m. on what to expect, where to be, what they were authorized to do and what not to do, and how they were to handle situations.
"It was a thorough, thorough, thorough operation," said Keck, "the level of detail they go into to secure the perimeter, not just the Secret Service but the Louisville Metro Police and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office."
Everyone -- Keck and company included -- had to go through a security screening to get into the interior room where the actual event was being held. Keck described the screening as being set up like a TSA checkpoint in an airport. One also had to turn off their phone and put it in a protective Faraday bag, which blocks wireless signal from the device, and shut with a lock that reminded Keck of the magnetic tags on clothing at department stores.
"That way, you could keep (your phone) on you, but there was no way for anyone to use their cell phone during the whole course of the event," said Keck.
With the enhanced level of privacy, what was said in the room was more effectively confined to the room. For Trump in particular, "it was very off-the-cuff and unscripted, as you can imagine," noted Keck. "The president tends to go that way, but I think he was even more so since there were no cameras or cell phones allowed in the room, no recording or pictures of any kind. The only people who had cell phones were Secret Service."
Bevin "spoke very briefly, just to give the introduction," said Keck. "I think it was the most truncated speech I've ever heard the governor give."
Keck, himself a political conservative, had met Bevin previously, but not Trump, and did not get to meet the president this time either. "He came into the room, went straight to the stage, and gave his speech. ... He spoke for about 45 minutes."
And there were no disruptions at the fundraiser for Keck or anyone else on the crew to handle. "It was smooth sailing."
Keck found the gig to be "very enjoyable" and the overall mood a positive one.
"All the attendees were very thrilled to be there," said Keck. "Everyone was jovial, pleasant, upbeat and excited. There was definitely a lot of excitement around the governor's re-election bid and Trump's election bid in 2020 that was palpable with this crowd."
Keck said he'd do it again and was even offered the opportunity to do something similar later this month in Pikeville, but his schedule would not allow for it.
"I guess I'm on the list," he said.
But would Keck provide protection services if need be for his own brother Alan, Mayor of Somerset, if needed?
"In an unofficial capacity, I kind of have been (doing so)," said Keck with a laugh. "Of course, (Somerset Police) Chief (William) Hunt is the first line of security. I'd rather let the professionals take the first line, but I'm more than happy to provide back-up if it's ever needed."
