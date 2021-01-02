Somerset Sober Living offers support for those in recovery 

The new year offers everyone a chance to make a fresh start.
For some, it's a decision that has to be made every day.
As prevalent as substance use disorders are throughout southern Kentucky and the region beyond, resources for those leaving a treatment facility aren't always easy to access due to waiting lists or other factors. When someone first leaves rehab, his or her recovery can often be put at risk by a return to what is most familiar and comfortable -- old routines, friends and sometimes even family.
One multi-church effort is trying to help.
"What we were hearing from the guys was if they went back home, they were going right back to the place they came from," Shawn Dunn said.
A representative of Life Church, Dunn had become involved in a prayer group that had been reaching out to local rehabs. One of the members who had been involved in rehab before was interested in starting a sober living home.
A shared residential space where people recovering from substance use disorders can keep each other accountable, the concept of sober living is more about support than treatment. With a founding board of 11 members representing several local churches, the group started the process of filing as a 501c3 nonprofit, faith-based organization as Somerset Sober Living.
Trying to launch in the middle of a global pandemic wasn't as difficult as one might imagine, Dunn said -- theorizing it may have been easier than getting started earlier and then trying to adapt. The most difficult part of the process was actually waiting to get 501(c)(3) approval.
"When God's in it, it's going to work out the way He had planned," Dunn added. "In His timing, we saw what the pandemic was looking like and how it would affect us so we could be able to adapt."
Opening on July 1 with one house that could hold six men, Somerset Sober Living has rented another home in less than six months due to the number of applications coming in. The two can house a maximum of 12 men, though Dunn said there are currently some slots available.
"Things have gone very smoothly," Dunn said. "The support has come in from the community with churches and individuals providing all the furniture and household items we needed.…It's really nice to see the community get involved."
Board members meet with the participants weekly for a faith-based recovery curriculum called the Genesis Process. Dunn recounted how some participants had reunited with family members they hadn't seen in years.
"It's been really good…," he said. "These guys are all working and they're all working their [treatment] programs.…We've had some guys that have been there since Day 1 and we've had others who have left with new people coming in."
Some have clothes and other necessities, Dunn added, while others come in with very little. But all put forth a nominal deposit as well as weekly rent. Dunn acknowledged the organization needs continued financial support from the community to help with rent and related expenses. Donations are tax deductible.
"It's more about a vision for us," Dunn said. "We want lives put back together. This isn't just a place to live; it's more about trying to come alongside people and give them the tools to help them put their lives back together the right way.
"God's brought us this far and it's been really rewarding to see these guys," he continued. "They're really making changes in their lives and that's what it's all about."
For more information, to apply or to donate, visit somersetsoberliving.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.