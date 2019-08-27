Somerset tax rate officially set

Somerset's council approved both the city's property tax and a zoning change - one that proved to take most of the spotlight at Monday's meeting.
The property and bank franchise rate approval were relatively painless, with both approved unanimously. Both will remain the same as they have for the past eight years.
The property tax rate for the fiscal year of 2019-2020 is to be $0.13 for each $100 of taxable property.
A 2 percent discount will be given if the bill is paid before November 1, 2019, while a penalty of 20 percent (plus an interest of 6 percent) will be added for any bill not paid until after January 1, 2020.
The bank franchise and local deposit tax rate also will remain at a 0.025 percent rate on all deposits.
Any bills not paid before June 30, 2020 for the tax year of 2019, or not paid before January 31 for all subsequent tax years will have a 20 percent penalty and a 6 percent interest rate added on.
Similar to property tax, a 2 percent discount will be given to financial institutions which pay before December 31. Bills are due before January 31, 2020
The money collected will go into the General Fund account.
Council also approved the zone change of a property located on Bluegrass Drive, clearing the way for developer Barry Metcalf to build an apartment complex.
Again, the council approved the request unanimously, changing the property from a single-dwelling residential property to one which can house multiple families. The decision wasn't taken lightly, though, as several residents with homes surrounding the development wanted to see in writing that the council would require Metcalf to build a privacy fence around part of it.
However, City Attorney John Adams said the council couldn't require that within the zone change ordinance itself. That statement was questioned by both Lisa Compton, a landowner of property adjacent to the development, and advocate Monty Gover.
Gover quoted from the planning and zoning ordinance, saying "...before approving the development plan, the planning commission may impose additional requirements pertaining to landscaping, screening, road requirements, open space and similar requirements. These additional requirements are to ensure that the proposed development does not pose a safety hazard, will not adversely affect surrounding properties, and will be aesthetically pleasing."
Compton added that the ordinance's wording was brought up to the Planning and Zoning commission during a hearing. "And we were told that, pretty much, it didn't matter."
Adams responded, "I think that the [state] courts in the last 20 years - I haven't researched it - but I think what's happened is the court says 'no, you can't. You can't condition how or what somebody builds.' The classification is only the use of the land."
He added that the city's zoning ordinance was written decades ago and may need to be updated to reflect legal changes made on the state level, saying that the council may need to look at that.
Metcalf was on hand to assure Compton and others that he will build the fence before completion of the project.
That was echoed by city building inspector Joy Lyons.
"Mr. Metcalf has agreed to not receive a certificate of occupancy until the fence is put in place," Lyons said.
