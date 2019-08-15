Somerset woman accused of taking $10,000 from Circle K

A Somerset woman has been indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in connection to a reported theft at a local convenience store.
Rebecca S. Pond, 45, is scheduled to be arraigned August 29 on charges of first-degree Unlawful Access to a Computer and Theft By Unlawful Taking ($10,000 or more but Under $1 million) as a result of an investigation by the Somerset Police Department.
SPD began the investigation on January 18 after officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station. At that time, store manager Richard Bizer had advised that Pond, then an employee, had been loading pre-payed gift cards fraudulently since November. The transactions ranged in amount from $10 to $500 each but added up to a cumulative total of $10,994.98.
According to SPD, the manager provided officers with a hard drive including surveillance footage of Pond at the store's one machine capable of loading such cards at the times each transaction was reported to have occurred.
"There is also no interaction with store customers that may have been purchasing a pre-paid card at these times," SPD's report states. "The footage also shows that Pond did not pay for the cards at the cash register of the store after loading them."
SPD officers were further advised by Bizer that Pond would immediately run a "batch report" from the card machine after each fraudulent transaction in order to erase its memory and throw the printed receipt away.
Once the indictment had been returned earlier this month, Pond was arrested last Thursday. She is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 cash/property bond.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
