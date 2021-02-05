Somerset woman airlifted to UK after Thursday wreck

A Somerset woman was airlifted to a Lexington hospital Thursday following a single-vehicle accident at Stonegate Centre.
According to the Somerset Police Department, 74-year-old Ruby Shadoan of Somerset lost control of her 2006 Lincoln Navigator while it gained speed as she traveled east through the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse. The vehicle struck an embankment, coming partially to rest in the outer southbound lane of US 27.
Shadoan was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to SPD, with unknown injuries. A UK spokesperson later advised that Shadoan was not listed among the hospital's admitted patients.
SPD was assisted at the scene by Somerset Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
