A local woman is among three fatalities following a wreck Thursday afternoon on US 150 in Rockcastle County.
Melonie M. Reyes, 45, of Somerset, was a passenger in one of the three vehicles involved in the collision which occurred just after 2 p.m. near Meritburg, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Post 11 reports that the initial investigation indicates that a 2001 Honda driven by William A. Emmerson, 60, of Lancaster, was traveling east on US 150 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and collided into a 2007 Pontiac that was traveling west. The Pontiac was driven by Dana Owens, 69, of Crab Orchard. Also struck was a 1998 Toyota operated by Jennifer A. Bishop, 29, of Brodhead.
As a result of the collision, Emmerson, Reyes, and Jennifer Bishop sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroners Office.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Detective Dackery Larkey. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, Rockcastle EMS, Mount Vernon Fire Department, and the Rockcastle County Coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.