A Somerset woman was arrested Saturday night on multiple drug trafficking charges after apparently crashing her vehicle.
Cynthia A. Johnson, 43, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (1st offense; Methamphetamine), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, Drug Unspecified), second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense), third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense), Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substances (1st offense) and Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.
The charges stem, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, from a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Floyd Switch Estesburg Road. Deputy Logan Starnes at approximately 7:51 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, he found Johnson -- identified as the driver of the vehicle and appearing to be intoxicated.
Dep. Starnes conducted field sobriety tests on Johnson and charged her with Operation a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence upon their completion. Upon arrest, the deputy located a pink box in Johnson's pocket. According to the sheriff's release, the box contained three baggies of a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine along with suboxone, Hydrocodone, and Xanax. Deputy Starnes also located $136 in cash in Johnson's pocket.
During the course of the investigation, according to the sheriff's release, Dep. Starnes received statements Johnson was known to traffick in illegal substances.
Johnson was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center. Upon a search of her person at PCDC, according to the sheriff's release, deputy jailers uncovered an additional $200 and a glass smoking pipe hidden.
At press time, Johnson remained lodged at PCDC. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment and is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court for a preliminary hearing on March 17.
Deputy Starnes, who is continuing the investigation, was assisted by Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan.
