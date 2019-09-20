Somerset woman arrested on drug, traffic charges

A Somerset woman who was arrested on outstanding warrants was reportedly found to have meth and marijuana in her possession, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Destiny Owens, 22, of Boat Dock Road, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop.
Owens was being sought on four Pulaski County warrants.
Around 4:06 p.m., Deputy Steven Alexander saw a 2000 Nissan Maxima being driven by Owens on Monticello. According to Alexander, the Nissan had expired registration plates.
The deputy stopped Owens' vehicle at the intersection of Monticello and Hope Way, and upon learning of the warrants, placed her under arrest.
Court records show that the warrants were issued for failure to pay fines on previous traffic offenses and for violating bond conditions.
During a search of the suspect, two small bag containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamines, a baggie containing an Oxycodone tablet and a small bag of marijuana were found.
She was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), Possession of Marijuana, No Registration Plate, No Registration Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure of Non-owner/operator to Maintain Required Insurance and Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License.
She remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
