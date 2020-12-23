Somerset woman arrested on multiple drug charges

A Somerset woman was arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop early Monday morning.
Courtney Raven Drury, 29, of Sears Road, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine); two counts of third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone and Xanax); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Theft of Identity of Another without Consent; and first-degree Promoting Contraband after she was discovered to be in possession of several narcotics.
Drury was a passenger in a GMC Sierra pickup stopped at approximately 12:42 a.m. Monday morning by Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Tan Hudson. The driver and another passenger were not identified by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
During Dep. Hudson's investigation and search of the truck, he located 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, multiple baggies, and a Xanax inside Drury's purse. Deputy Hudson continued his investigation and questioning of Drury, whom authorities say initially gave false information about her identity even after being warned it was a violation of Kentucky law.
According to PCSO, Drury ultimately removed another 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine from her person along with Suboxone pills. Dep. Hudson secured these items.
Drury was also served with a Pulaski District bench warrant charging her with Failure to Appear. She was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where detention center staff later located approximately .5 more grams of methamphetamine and notified Deputy Hudson, who went back to the jail to seize it.
Drury pleaded not guilty to charges during her arraignment Monday morning. She is next scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on December 28 for a preliminary hearing.
The case remains under investigation by Dep. Hudson, who was assisted at the scene by Lieutenant Richard Smith and Dep. Nick Barber with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact the PCSO tip line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on their webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
