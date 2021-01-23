A Somerset woman who initially denied an accusation of child abuse has now changed her plea.

Samantha D. Hall, 32, of Barnesburg Road, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court Thursday for a pretrial conference after being indicted by the local grand jury last month on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under).

The indictment stemmed from a November 15 incident investigated by the Kentucky State Police.

Online court records indicate that Hall has pleaded guilty to either the original or an amended charge as a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 18.

Until that time, Hall remains free on a $5,000 cash bond.

