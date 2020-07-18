Somerset woman granted pre-trial diversion for November 2019 pedestrian accident

A Somerset woman arrested in connection to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident that occurred last November has been granted a pretrial diversion.
Darian Dykes, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to a pretrial diversion term of six months after pleading guilty in Pulaski District Court to misdemeanor Passing of a Loading/Unloading School/Church Bus (first offense).
Dykes was charged in connection to an accident that occurred on November 19, 2019. Somerset Police reported at the time that the accident happened around 7:05 a.m. that morning when a Somerset juvenile was coming from the south side of Bourne Avenue in order to get on a Somerset Independent Schools bus. The school bus was stopped, facing west on Bourne, when the teen was struck by an eastbound 2004 Buick Park Avenue driven by Dykes.
The juvenile was transported by Somerset/Pulaski Co. EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for minor injuries.
Dykes' diversion is scheduled to be completed on January 6. A successful completion will result in the charge being stricken from her record. If Dykes violates the terms of the pretrial diversion, she could face 30 days in jail.
