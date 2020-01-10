Somerset woman indicted for murder of LeeAnna Brumley

The woman who was arrested in November for the murder of LeeAnna Brumley has been formally charged by the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
In a return filed Wednesday, 33-year-old Danelle N. Powell of Somerset has been indicted on a single count of Murder in connection to the May 22 disappearance of Brumley -- a 25-year-old mother whom family members said battled addiction and frequently stayed on friends' couches.
Brumley was officially reported missing by her mother on June 4, and her fate remained a public mystery until the fall when local authorities began taking persons of interest into custody.
Powell was arrested November 14 and charged with Murder. At her preliminary hearing, Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office testified that both Brumley and Powell had been staying with 53-year-old Gerald Avalon Hendricks of Shady Grove Road in Science Hill. On May 22, there had reportedly been an issue with Brumley's health. According to the lieutenant's testimony, Powell told authorities that rather than take Brumley to the hospital, Gerald Avalon Hendricks had a relative -- Corky Lee Hendricks, 39, on Anderson Valley Lane -- take her to a farm on Hendricks Road.
Gerald Avalon Hendricks followed in a separate vehicle with Powell.
Once the four met back up at the farm, according to testimony, Powell shot Brumley with a sawed-off shotgun reportedly on orders from Gerald Avalon Hendricks. Authorities located burned bones believed to be Brumley's at yet another family farm on Charter Oaks Road.
Neither Hendricks man has been charged in connection to this case. However, both are currently in custody on unrelated charges.
Powell also remains lodged at Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 cash/property bond.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
