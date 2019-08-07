Somerset woman pleads guilty in child abuse case

A Somerset woman is facing more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to charges related to the discovery of her unsupervised children last fall.
Roxanna Marie Williams, 33, pleaded guilty in Pulaski Circuit Court on Friday afternoon to the charges of first-degree Criminal Abuse, first-degree Assault, first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, and DUI (first offense).
Those charges stem from an incident which occurred last September 13 with law enforcement responding to a call about a woman possibly passed out in a car on Bourbon Road, with a small child running around outside, according to a citation by KSP Trooper William Cowan. Williams allegedly said she'd used meth and had injection marks that appeared new, according to Cowan. Williams also had allegedly used Xanax and Suboxone.
After a social worker familiar with the family was called to the scene, the suspect couldn't answer as to where her other three children -- ages 10 months, 4 and 8 -- were located, according to the citation. A search ultimately determined they had been left alone inside their Leaf Lane residence, which was in "deplorable condition," according to the citation. The 4-year-old allegedly had cuts on her wrist and head, bruises on her back, and marks on her neck, and allegedly couldn't move one arm. According to the citation, she told Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital workers that her mother kept her in the basement by herself and hit her and kicked her.
Police allegedly found zip ties fixed to various objects, such as a bed and dressers, according to Cowan's report, and the girl allegedly had marks on her wrist consistent with the zip ties.
Williams has been lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center since her arrest. A Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted her last November on a total of nine counts.
In exchange for Williams' guilty plea, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery agreed to dismiss the remaining charges (which included Abandonment of Minor, three counts of Wanton Endangerment, and Tampering with Physical Evidence). He is recommending that she serve a total of 17.5 years in prison -- 17.5 years for assault to run concurrently (simultaneously) with 10 years each criminal abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to Greg Ousley, Williams' attorney, a jury convicting her on all counts could have recommended a total of 70 years in prison had the case gone to trial.
Williams is scheduled to be formally sentenced on September 6.
