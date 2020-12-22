A woman accused of child abuse has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Samantha D. Hall, 31, of Somerset, was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court Thursday after being indicted by the local grand jury earlier this month on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under).
The indictment stems from a November 15 incident investigated by the Kentucky State Police. No details were available at press time.
Hall is currently free on a $5,000 cash bond. Her next hearing, a pretrial conference, has been scheduled on January 21 before Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette.
