Somerset woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

A Somerset woman accused of trying to kill her husband was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday.
Darlene Mason, 39, pleaded not guilty to Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) before District Judge Katie Slone, who scheduled her preliminary hearing for January 6.
According to Mason's arrest citation, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic shooting report at a residence on Woodland Trail around 1:50 a.m. the morning of December 22. At the scene, Mason advised deputies that she and her husband had been arguing when she threw a Christmas decoration at him. He then threw it back, Mason was reported to have said, hitting her in the leg before leaving the residence. Mason denied shooting her husband and told deputies "there were no weapons in the house," though she would later show them where her husband's handgun was located.
The citation indicated that the victim, Randolph "Scott" Boswell, was interviewed at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He told deputies he had been on the phone when the decoration was thrown. During the argument, Boswell told deputies, Mason retrieved the gun and tried to fire but the safety was on. As he was trying to run out the front door, according to the citation, he was shot but was able to flee to a friend's house so that he could be transported to the hospital.
Mason was arrested just before 6 a.m. on December 22. She remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center at press time.
