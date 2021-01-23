A Somerset woman was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court Thursday in connection to a child abuse case.
Calina Hodge, 21, of Knosp Street, pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under) and has been scheduled for a pretrial conference on February 18.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Hodge back in November in connection to an incident that occurred on March 11, 2020, and was investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. She wasn't served with the arrest warrant until January 13.
Hodge was released from the Pulaski County Detention Center after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond. She has been order to have no contact with the reported victim or any minor children and must comply with Family Court orders as a bond condition.
