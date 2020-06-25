A Somerset woman has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation in connection to a January 2018 collision.
Rhonda L. Bradley, 42, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree Wanton Endangerment and was formally sentenced Friday in Pulaski Circuit Court. Additional charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alchohol/Drugs (first offense), Operating on a Suspended/Revoked License and first-degree Persistent Felony Offender, for which she had initially been indicted back in March 2018, have been dismissed in exchange for Bradley's guilty plea.
Bradley was charged in connection with a two-vehicle collision on Monticello Street which Somerset Police investigated on January 15, 2018. After failing a field sobriety test, Bradley reportedly refused consent for a blood test after telling the responding officer that she took suboxone.
Should Bradley be unable to comply with the terms of her probation, she could face a three-year sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.