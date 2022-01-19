Somerset woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

A Somerset woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine.
Carah Whitney Bell, 31, appeared before Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker last Thursday -- pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2nd Offense).
In announcing the sentence, Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton reported that two separate incidents prompted the charges.
First, Somerset Police Officer James Mayfield found Bell and another individual passed out in the Big Lots parking lot in June 2020. At the time, Bell had a crystal substance on her legs which she told police was "probably methamphetamine." A search of the vehicle also uncovered over $700, digital scales, and over five grams of methamphetamine.
Then last April, SPD Ofc. Derrick Glover found Bell unresponsive at Super 8 hotel. A search of the room found a variety of pills, digital scales, baggies, over $2,000 in cash and over 12 grams of methamphetamine.
Bell was subsequently indicted for two counts of trafficking, second offense. She had previously been convicted of trafficking in Wayne County.
Judge Whitaker imposed a 10-year sentence on Dalton's recommendation. The prosecutor praised the Somerset Police Department for their efforts on this case.
At press time, Bell remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
