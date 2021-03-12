Sgt. Major Anthony McAdoo began his new national-level job Friday in front of an audience that was about as hometown as he could possibly get. The Somerset native stood in the auditorium of Fort Knox and declared himself “home.”
During a ceremony steeped in honor and tradition, McAdoo took his place as the new command sergeant major for the Army Human Resources Command (HRC), one of very few who have served as the senior enlisted officer for the command.
He took over for the retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Lynice Thorpe-Noel.
As a limited in-person audience looked on, and several hundred more watched online, McAdoo stood on stage and explained how he had gotten to this point.
“Twenty-eight years ago, I was just another immature, undisciplined and curious teenager trying to get away from the strict rules of my parents. I wanted to be grown, make my own decisions, go wherever I wanted, whenever I wanted, without having to ask for permission. And somehow in my young infinite wisdom, I chose the Army, the exact opposite of my wants list.”
McAdoo continued, “… That proved to be the best decision of my professional life. Little did I know, nor could I understand, how my family had prepared me for my career and for this day.”
The sergeant major then paid tribute to his family: His late father, Joseph McAdoo; mother Mary McAdoo; sister Stephanie McAdoo-Duff, who is also in the military and deployed in Korea; and his grandmother Clementine.
He also credited his wife, Bevin, for preparing him for this role, both emotionally and “as a teacher would.”
He then said he would strive to earn the respect and confidence of his peers while in his new role.
“Together we will help maximize talent, our greatest strength and our most important weapon system – our people, the American soldier,” McAdoo said. “So that when called upon, the Army can deploy, and we’ll fight, and we will decisively win our nation’s wars. ‘Soldiers First’ is not just the HRC motto but is the beacon and the focal point of the United States Army.”
The ceremony was overseen by Maj. Gen. Joseph Calloway, HRC commanding general, who noted that out of everyone who joins the Army each year, less than 1% are elevated to the rank of sergeant major, McAdoo's rank.
Calloway teased McAdoo about his extensive background, saying his branch of service was a “question mark.”
McAdoo’s resume includes serving with air defense units, field artillery units, special forces, and being deployed with the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“You bring a tremendous amount of experience, and I’m wholly confident that you’re going to take those colors and run, exactly as commander Sgt. Maj. Thorpe-Noel did,” Calloway told McAdoo. “To you and [wife] Bevin, welcome to the team. You two are going to knock it out of the park and enjoy being part of the Soldiers First team, and we’re very thankful that you’re here and grateful to have you.”
Among McAdoo’s awards and decorations are the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.
According to information provided by the HRC, the department conducts distribution, strategic talent management, and information technology, for a full spectrum of human resources programs and services Army wide. Those programs and services enable the Army to deploy, fight and win wars.
Video of the ceremony can be viewed on the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Facebook page.
