Somerset's police chief completes FBI National Command Course

Somerset Police Chief William Hunt has graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Command Course.
The National Command Course (NCC) is offered to chief executives of agencies with fewer than 50 sworn officers. Attendees are selected through a national, competitive nomination and application process to represent field offices nationwide. The course is intended to expose leaders of these agencies to emerging trends in law enforcement, enhancing partnerships, promoting wellness and seeking innovation.
Hunt was one of 46 police chiefs selected nationwide to attend the NCC, and the only chief selected from Kentucky. He represented the FBI's Louisville field office.
During the five-day experience at the FBI Academy, Hunt participated in briefings and sessions that explored variety of topics, including emotional intelligence, constitutional issues in policing, hostage rescue, strategic leadership, body cameras and officer wellness.
"This unique experience exposed me to new issues and allowed me to acquire many skills and resources that will benefit Somerset and the Commonwealth," Hunt said. "It has been an honor to participate in such a prestigious event hosted in, what I believe, is the apex of leadership development in our nation."
Hunt said he is grateful for the experience and knowledge he acquired during his week in Quantico, Virginia.
"Through five days of intense learning, I feel I have honed my leadership skills and am better prepared to lead my agency to prevent or tackle any issues that may arise in the City of Somerset," he said.
Hunt has spent his 25-year career in law enforcement with the Somerset Police Department, the last five years as its chief of police.
An honor graduate of the United States Air Force Police Academy, he is a member of the Law Enforcement Executive Committee for United States Attorney's Eastern District of Kentucky; serves as first vice president for the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, becoming president in August 2022; is a member of the Kentucky 911 Advisory Council; serves as chairman of the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force; is a 2021 graduate of Leadership Kentucky; a member of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; and recipient of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police Chief of the Year Award. He is also a deacon of First Baptist Church of Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.