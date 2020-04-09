Somerset government has announced some changes in plans concerning spring clean up and the scheduled city council meeting.
The city's annual Spring Clean-Up, the week in which citizens are encouraged to put out bulk items for pick up by the sanitation department, has been moved to the week of May 17.
Those with questions are encouraged to call the sanitation department at 606-679-1107 or 606-676-9246, or email at sanitation@cityofsomerset.com.
Also, the city council meeting scheduled for April 13 has been canceled.
