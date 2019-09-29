When is it fair to call someone a bigot? A hater?
Is it ever fair to call someone an abomination? A sodomite?
We have heard so many of these terms tossed around in our community lately after this weekend's Chill Out and Proud Festival was announced.
I think it's wrong to call people in our LBGTQ community -- and the people who are their friends -- awful names. Who are we to judge?
But, by the same token, we have to remember that religious freedom and conviction is also something that should not be scoffed at or ridiculed
Last week local attorney AC Donahue was put on blast by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and then in an Opinion piece in the Lexington Herald-Leader, after being appointed to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees by Gov. Matt Bevin.
Donahue is a devout Christian and a proud conservative. And there's nothing wrong with either of those things.
But he ran afoul of the Southern Poverty Law Center when he worked to help defend former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis. Davis, you might recall, caused quite the dust-up when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples a few years back. Her objection was based on her deeply-held religious beliefs.
The Center labeled the Alliance Defending Freedom group -- one of the firms who defended Davis -- as a "hate group." Donahue worked on Davis's behalf through Liberty Counsel, a firm that was prominent in the local Ten Commandments lawsuits a decade or so ago.
Liberty Counsel is a conservative law group that, first and foremost, looks out for the rights of Christian conservatives. And it has butted heads with the ACLU on a few LBGTQ issues.
But Donahue's association with Liberty Counsel, Kim Davis or the Christian faith does not make him a "hater" of anyone.
I've known AC Donahue for many years. And, yes, we often disagree on certain topics.
But he's a good man and there is absolutely nothing that would indicate he would be anything but an asset for the University of Kentucky as a trustee.
And, yes, this is coming from me -- a person who has been a vocal critic of our governor. The Herald-Leader accused Bevin of "trolling" his more liberal critics by appointing a staunch Christian conservative such as Donahue to the board. I just don't think that's the case.
The newspaper also inferred the appointment of Donahue might signal a trend toward trying to get the numbers to oust UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto, who has taken a strong stance toward diversity and acceptance on the UK campus. UK was recognized nationally last year for its work on protecting LGBTQ students, one of only 25 to get five stars from Campus Pride Index in 2018.
Donahue, who took the high road and opted not to defend himself against the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Herald-Leader, did say this on the notion that he is in any way, shape or form at odds with Capilouto:
"President Capilouto has done amazing things for the University of Kentucky," Donahue said. "Our state and UK are blessed to have him at the helm. He's a visionary who is able to execute.
"Generations of students will directly benefit from his tireless efforts."
Sometimes there is no hatred. Sometimes there is no trolling. Sometimes there are just people, who have different beliefs, who have to work together for the greater good.
AC Donahue isn't a hater. And the people who will gather next weekend in celebration are not abominations.
We're way too quick with labels these days. Let's all take a breath and accept our neighbors -- even though they might not have the same views as we do.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.