A Somerset man who was shot by his father, an officer with the Somerset Police Department, during a domestic altercation has been indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
Devin B. Griffith, 24, of Mimosa Drive, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree Strangulation.
The charge stems from a July 29 incident investigated by the Kentucky State Police. KSP's London Post reported at the time that Griffith had been shot by his father -- Officer Jason Griffith, 47 -- during a domestic dispute altercation that had taken place at Ofc. Griffith's residence on Starlite Drive.
No charges were filed against either party at the time, with KSP Trooper Lloyd Cochran telling the Commonwealth Journal that "(t)he son started assaulting the father, and the father defended himself by firing a shot at him."
Devin Griffith was believed to be unarmed, according to KSP.
Pending the results of the investigation, Ofc. Griffith was placed on administrative leave but has since returned to duty, according to SPD Captain Mike Correll.
The younger Griffith is being defended by London attorney Jason Scott Kincer, who last week filed motions for discovery and a reduction of Devin Griffith's $50,000 cash/property bond. On October 2, Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp has scheduled a bond/status hearing on November 1.
