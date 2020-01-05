Son of SPD officer expected to change plea in strangulation case

The trial of a local man charged after a domestic altercation with his father, a Somerset Police officer, has been canceled.
Devin B. Griffith, 25, of Mimosa Drive in Somerset, was set to stand trial starting next Tuesday on a charge of first-degree Strangulation -- for which a local grand jury indicted him in September.
The charge stems from a July 29 incident investigated by the Kentucky State Police. KSP's London Post reported at the time that Griffith had been shot by his father -- Officer Jason Griffith, 47 -- during a domestic dispute altercation that had taken place at Ofc. Griffith's residence on Starlite Drive.
No charges were filed against either party at the time, with KSP Trooper Lloyd Cochran telling the Commonwealth Journal that "(t)he son started assaulting the father, and the father defended himself by firing a shot at him."
Devin Griffith was believed to be unarmed, according to KSP.
Pending the results of the investigation, Ofc. Griffith was placed on administrative leave but has since returned to duty, according to SPD Captain Mike Correll.
The younger Griffith pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on November 1. He was taken into custody then released conditionally on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Then-Circuit Judge David Tapp scheduled a tentative trial date for January 7.
However, Griffith's attorney, London-based Jason Scott Kincer, filed a motion for re-arraignment on Thursday -- eliminating the need for a trial.
According to a document attached to Kincer's motion, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery has offered to recommend a three-year pretrial diversion in exchange for Griffith pleading guilty to an amended charge of second-degree Strangulation. The offer would also require Griffith to be evaluated for drug treatment and/or anger management.
Griffith is expected to accept the agreement and change his plea when the motion for re-arraignment is heard on January 17.
