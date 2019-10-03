Son reunited with father's lost guitar case

Among the writing scrawled on the worn, frayed guitar case is the statement: "When I die, I'll go to heaven because I spent my time in hell VIETNAM-1966-67-68."
The case also proclaims that it belongs to Joe Canada, and, near where the headstock of a guitar would rest, is written the names of Joe's three sons, Jody, Harold and Jesse, with their birthdates next to them.
Joe Canada passed away on June 5 of this year at the age of 72.
His obituary states that he was a recipient of a Purple Heart and was buried at the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy with full military honors.
"He was a kind person who kept to himself," the obituary reads.
This week, Joe's guitar case found its way back to his son, Jesse Canada, after who-knows-how-many years of being separated from the family.
While standing inside a Somerset pawn shop, a tearful Jesse said his thanks to those who orchestrated the return of the case, including shop owner Liz Turpen and frequent customer Larry Gentry.
Turpen, owner of The Pawn Shop which is now located on Ky. 2227, explained that many, many years ago, Joe Canada brought the case and a guitar into her previous shop location.
It had to be more than 20 years ago, because Turpen moved to her current building that long ago, and the case made the trip with her.
She kept the case all that time, she said, because she was hoping the owner or family member would show up looking for it.
"It had to be so sentimental to him, because of all the writing," she said.
As a customer of the pawn shop, Gentry said that he visited around six months ago and noticed a door to a back storeroom that was open. Inside, he saw a guitar case that interested him.
"I said 'What's that case, looks like an old case up on top?' And she wouldn't even talk to me about it," Gentry said.
"That was probably right around June, which is when Joe passed away," he said.
More recently, Gentry said he decided to go back and try to get the case again, and this time Turpen agreed to hand it to him.
The story told in the words written on the case moved Gentry to try to return the case to its owner.
Gentry looked up the name on the case, and learned that Joe Canada recently passed away.
Tuesday morning, Gentry posted his story and pictures of the case. Within hours, family members and friends who recognized the name were connecting Gentry with Jesse Canada.
Jesse said he remembered the case well.
"He dragged that case around for 30 years," Jesse said.
When asked about the kind of guitars Joe played, Jesse responded, "Dad was a Martin guy… He kept a D-14 or D-something Martin in it for many years."
Among the other sayings written on the case is a tribute to the U.S.'s POWs and MIAs in Vietnam, and words of advice: "Always face the sun and you will never see your shadow."
