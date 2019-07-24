An employee who handled food at the Somerset Sonic Restaurant has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
While LCDHD officials note that it is rare to contract the disease by consuming food from a restaurant, they are encouraging anyone who consumed food or drink at Sonic between July 3 and July 22, 2019, may want to consider getting a Hepatitis A vaccination.
Sonic officials released a statement through LCDHC:
"As you may know, there is an ongoing Hepatitis A outbreak occurring across the Lake Cumberland region and the state of Kentucky. This week, one of our team members was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
"Sonic is committed to the health and safety of our team members and guests, and are working closely with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. We have excellent safety measures in place, and increased them when the health department announced the state Hepatitis A outbreak earlier this year.
"All employees at the Somerset location were previously vaccinated or will be vaccinated in order to continue to work. The restaurant, which received a 100 on its most recent health inspection, was fully sanitized as soon as we were notified of the team members Hepatitis A diagnosis. We closed the restaurant, fully sanitized and then reopened to the public.
"The team member was exposed in the community where Hepatitis A is now widely prevalent. This team member and all food handlers routinely wear gloves, making the risk of transmission extremely low. As a precautionary measure, we are using a cleaner throughout the restaurant that kills the virus.
"We will continue to follow any and all recommendations from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and Kentucky Department for Public Health regarding guest vaccination until this situation is resolved."
LCDHD states that as of this time, no case of Hepatitis A in Kentucky has been associated with any food service establishments.
Since the Hepatitis A outbreak began in Kentucky in August 2017, Pulaski county has had 96 confirmed cases, according to the LCDHD website.
While 13 people were diagnosed in May, only three cases were found in June, and in July so far the site says Pulaski has had two cases.
LCDHD reminded the public that Hepatitis vaccinations are available from the health department, local pharmacies and health care providers. The most common side effect from the vaccine is redness or discomfort at the injection site.
According to LCDHD, Hepatitis A "is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear. People can become ill up to 7 weeks after being exposed to the virus."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract the illness feel ill for several weeks but experience no lasting liver damage. In very rare cases, it can cause liver failure and death. Severe symptoms are more common in people over 50 years of age or who have a preexisting liver condition.
The virus is spread by an infected person who has not properly washed his or her hands after using the toilet or through close personal contact with an infected person, such as sexual intercourse or caring for an ill person. A person can contract the virus when they ingest contaminated food or drink that contains a small, undetected amount of stool from an infected person.
The disease can also be contracted through illicit drug use.
