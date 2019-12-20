"White Christmas," sung by Bing Crosby and originally released in 1942 during early days of World War II is an Irving Berlin song reminiscing about an old-fashioned Christmas setting. American soldiers were on far-flung battlefields and at Christmastime were dreaming of home. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas just like the ones I used to know" touched the hearts of everyone.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the version sung by Crosby is the best-selling single of all time, with estimated sales worldwide in excess of 50 million copies.
What are chances for a White Christmas in Pulaski County and Lake Cumberland area next Wednesday? Zero, zilch says a long-range weather forecast issued by The Weather Channel. Christmas Day 2019 is supposed to be partly cloudy with a high of 57 and low of 42. Late November and early December have been relatively cold but a warming trend is predicted for the next week or so.
Chances of an inch of snow on the ground -- meteorologists' definition of a White Christmas -- with temperatures approaching 60 degrees are nonexistent.
Historically, there is a 10-25 percent chance of a White Christmas in the Lake Cumberland area. As memory serves, Pulaski County was on the borderline of a major winter storm in 2004 that paralyzed the northern and central parts of the state. Western areas of Pulaski County had the qualifying inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning, but some parts of the county got no more than a skift.
Heavy snow showers on Christmas Day 1993 gave Pulaski County a white Christmas; the ground was white on Christmas in 1992; and in 1985.
A White Christmas, as nostalgic as it may be, is sad news to thousands who must travel miles to get to Grandma's house. Snow and ice slicken highways and make travel dangerous.
Not to worry this Christmas in the Lake Cumberland area. With springlike weather such as predicted during Christmas week, it'll be happy traveling, unless you're going a long, long way. Again, as Bing Crosby sang: Christmas Eve will find you where the love light gleams.
